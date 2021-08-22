Pre-pandemic fiscal metrics seen by 2025

The Department of Finance (DoF) said the government’s fiscal metrics will return to pre-pandemic levels by 2025 or sooner if all of the measures in its fiscal consolidation plan are followed.

“The fiscal consolidation plan is an ongoing project, which we have started about a month and a half ago. It’s an evolving plan, which we will leave to our successors in the next administration. That is our duty and we will do it,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd emphasized in an interview.

He said that the DoF has two alternatives for the plan: decrease government spending or increase revenue.

“But I’m telling you it’s going to be very difficult, this fiscal consolidation period is going to be rather difficult. But the good thing that’s going for us is that interest rates are low. They haven’t risen very much,” Dominguez continued.

“So, we have to see how the plan evolves. As I said, depends on how long this pandemic will last. Fortunately, we are in a relatively good position, not an absolutely good position, but a relatively good position.”

For his part, Finance Undersecretary Gil Beltran said, “So far, I saw our estimates shows that if we can get all these measures passed, it’s now 2021, by 2025, we will be back to our usual deficit.”

According to him, the government’s budget deficit can return to its level in 2019, when the fiscal deficit is only 3.55 percent of the whole economy. In 2020, the budget deficit increased to 7.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

The debt-to-GDP ratio will also go back to about 60 percent and below from the current 60.4 percent.

Beltran said that if the economy recovers rapidly after the lockdowns are lifted, the government will be able to do even better in terms of fiscal performance.

“Because the factors of production are there, it’s just that they cannot move. Once you remove the blockades, the checkpoints and the restrictions, the economy will boom significantly,” the DoF official said.

He added, “It could be earlier if the next administration will be quick, it they’re as quick as this administration, then we can even do it in 2024.”

Beltran further said that by that time, the Philippine economy will have caught up with its neighbors and will have returned to its pre-pandemic growth rate and income levels.

“We expect to be back to the 2016-2019 trend where we are not just at par, we were actually, among the frontrunners in our peers. And as we’ve emphasized all the time, this pandemic has not destroyed the factors of production, it has just put it in quarantine. So, once that is released, we will grow a very, very healthy pace,” Dominguez, meanwhile, added.