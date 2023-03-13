Pre-registration for Ragnarok Origin is open on HUAWEI AppGallery: Register now to grab the limited early bird packs

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HUAWEI AppGallery is excited to announce a new collaboration with Ragnarok Origin (RO), the sequel to the popular game for the South East Asia region. Following the opening of the pre-registration for the game, users can now sign up through AppGallery and enjoy exclusive early bird rewards.

Ragnarok Origin adventurers who pre-register for the game will receive a limited gift pack for the first 10,000 registrants on a first-come first served basis. The limited pack includes game items such as pet coupons, Eden coins, and more to allow players a head start in the game and to enjoy an unforgettable gaming experience.

In addition to the benefits for AppGallery users, Ragnarok Origin comes with further enhancements for the players in the SEA region, including online rewards and specially designed in-game events for the game launch. The game retains many of the fan-favourite aspects of its Ragnarok Online game, including the beloved art style, awesome soundtracks, cute pets, crafting system, gameplay, and much more for players to experience and bring back the nostalgic feel.

Grab your RO limited early bird packs now and stand to win other attractive prizes

To pre-register for Ragnarok Origin, Huawei users can visit the pre-registration page and click the join/register button: http://bit.ly/3kVkxJM.

All Android users can also pre-register now and receive early bird rewards by downloading AppGallery on their smartphones. Ragnarok Origin fans can join the Discord channel to find a guide on how to install AppGallery and pre-register for the event: https://discord.gg/rhPCECDMXY

What’s more, selected winners of the pre-registration event can also win grand prizes sponsored by HUAWEI AppGallery, such as HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro, and opportunities to attend launch events. Even if you do not bag home these bigger prizes, one million gamers will be able to enjoy a participation prize of a random gift code which may contain extremely rare outfits. For more info, log on to: http://bit.ly/3Ju6EeS

Discover an ever-growing selection of games on AppGallery

HUAWEI AppGallery is constantly onboarding top games on its platform, with Ragnarok Origin being the newest among them. In addition, AppGallery users can enjoy a whole series of perks and privileges that include exclusive discounts, gifts, promotions and events for a whole virtual gaming experience. Users who make in-app purchases can enjoy 5% to 10% rebates for subsequent in-app purchases, delightful savings for an enjoyable game experience.

The collaboration with RO aims to further enhance the gaming experience for AppGallery users in the South East Asia region. Ranked as the top 3 app marketplace worldwide with more than 580 million active users each month, AppGallery will continue to release new, high-quality games and apps onto the platform and offer benefits and rewards to its users.

Pre-register for Ragnarok Origin now: http://bit.ly/3kVkxJM

Join Discord for more news and tips on AppGallery: https://discord.gg/rhPCECDMXY

About HUAWEI AppGallery

AppGallery is the official app market on Huawei smartphones, featuring curated apps across a wide range of categories including games, education, lifestyle, and fashion. In addition, AppGallery users get access to a wide range of exclusive giveaways, rebates, coupons and VIP privileges.

About Ragnarok Origin

Ragnarok Origin is a next-generation MMORPG developed by Gravity Game Hub. It brings together classic gameplay and modern graphics to offer players a unique and unforgettable gaming experience.