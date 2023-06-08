Pre-Registration Now Open for Dragon Nest 2: Evolution with Rewards up for Grabs

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Level Infinite is pleased to announce that Dragon Nest 2: Evolution is now open for global pre-registration, paving the way for new players to be part of the epic fantasy adventure that has already been experienced by over 300 million players to date.

As the latest entry in the series, players can expect all-new improvements and enhancements to the Dragon Nest experience like never before. The adventure in Dragon Nest 2: Evolution will also transport players to the lands of Altea, where civilization and nature thrive, with seamless transitions when heading out of town into the wild.

All four classes will provide players with plenty of options when it comes to finding the best approach, while dungeons can be tackled solo, in groups of four and eight, and World Bosses will require coordinated efforts from all players to bring down for precious rewards.

Interested players can head over to the official website now to pre-register and also check out the latest trailer for the game.

Pre-registration Rewards and Milestones

In celebration of the start of the pre-registration period, many valuable rewards will be up for grabs as new pre-registration milestones are reached. Here’s what players can look forward to unlocking during the campaign:

1 million pre-registration reached: Glazed Amber x100

2 million pre-registration reached: Revive Coin x10

3 million pre-registration reached: Pandora’s Heart x3

4 million pre-registrations reached: Crazy Duck Hat x1

5 million pre-registration reached: Angelic Sheep x1

As a mobile MMORPG, Dragon Nest 2: Evolution will invite players into the wonderful world of Dragon Nest for their next adventure, and all are welcome to join as the team made sure to expand the compatibility of the game client to most smartphone models.

Key Features

The free-to-play MMORPG will deliver a premier experience to players through its many features, which include:

Bosses Evolution: Exciting and engaging dungeon-crawling designed for multiplayer fun, and the first sighting of the Sea Dragon world boss.

Class Evolution: Four classes packed with 32 choices to be made to develop a truly unique character to suit all playstyles.

Multiplayer Evolution: Adventure as a guild, participate in boss battles together and reap the rewards as comrades.

Trading Evolution: Benefit as a team with free trading of resources and equipment, allowing everyone to become as strong as they want to be.

Cultivate Evolution: Adventure and grow alongside a pet companion, and travel the world of Dragon Nest 2: Evolution together.

To learn more about Dragon Nest 2: Evolution and claim the in-game rewards for pre-registration, please visit the official website or keep up to date via the official channels below. In addition, the game will be available on Google Play Store, Apple Store, Huawei AppGallery, and OPPO Store.

