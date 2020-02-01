Precautions vs coronavirus put in place in Mindanao areas that draw foreigners

DAVAO CITY, Davao del Sur, Philippines — Authorities in several Mindanao areas that usually draw foreigners have heightened their precautions to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

This followed the confirmation Thursday of the first nCoV infection in the country.

Apart from two persons under investigation in the Northern Mindanao and Davao regions for possible nCoV infection, about 12 have also been monitored by health authorities as of Saturday for flu-like symptoms. Two are in northern Mindanao and 10 in Caraga, of which seven are on Siargao Island.

In Davao, the twice-weekly direct flight between the cities of Davao and Jinjiang in Fujian, China will be suspended after a Feb. 5 schedule.

In a Jan. 31 statement, the Chinese Consulate General in Davao said the decision was made “through friendly consultations” between the Davao City Mayor’s Office, the Chinese consulate, and Xiamen Air which serves the route.

The consulate said the suspension of the Jinjiang-Davao-Jinjiang flight took consideration of “the current pneumonia epidemic caused by the new coronavirus, and in order to ensure public health and safety.”

The route was launched in 2018, in keeping with a sisterhood pact between the two cities. It has since helped boost tourist arrivals into the Davao region.

The remaining flights are on Feb. 2 and Feb. 5.

In Samal, which has banned the entry of foreign nationals from countries and territories with nCoV cases, the city government plans to buy thermal scanners to hasten the screening of persons entering the island.

Samal’s pristine beaches draw at least a million visitors to its 150 resorts every year.

Samal Mayor Al David Uy hoped the epidemic would end soon so their losses now due to the ban would be compensated by the visitor influx during summer.

In Cagayan de Oro, health officials are preparing the medical facilities where nCoV-infected persons will be brought in case the virus reaches the city.

“DOH protocols and guidelines are ready to be implemented in the event there are patients who needed medical attention in connection to the novel coronavirus,” said Dr. Lorraine Nery of the City Health Office (CHO).

According to city information officer Maricel Rivera, the designated incident management teams are on standby mode, ready to be activated if needed.

Rivera said the local government-owned JR Borja General Hospital has set up a special triage to cater to patients before proceeding to the emergency room or to the out-patient department.

In Surigao del Norte, which counts the popular tourist destination Siargao Island, Governor Francisco T. Matugas declared “heightened alert” throughout the province against the Wuhan virus.

Matugas ordered the registration of all travelers at their ports of entry into the province. They would be required to list down nationality, history of travel and the hotel where they would stay.

Tourists were also required to submit themselves to screening and, if found with flu-like symptoms, to be admitted to hospitals for isolation and more tests.

In General Santos, Dr. Rochelle Oco, acting city health officer, said airport and quarantine workers are strictly monitoring the passengers arriving in the city for possible symptoms of nCoV.

Oco said the city has formed a task force against nCoV.

In the Bangsamoro region, which is a major source of overseas Filipino workers, the interim parliament has asked the ministries and component local governments to prepare measures to protect the people from the virus.

The Ministry of Education was tasked with raising awareness about the virus and the epidemic while the Ministry of Health was tasked to distribute appropriate masks, disinfectants, and other hygiene kits.

— Reports from Bong S. Sarmiento, Edwin O. Fernandez, Erwin Mascariñas, Jigger J. Jerusalem, Orlando B. Dinoy, Pam Orias and Ryan D. Rosauro

