Preface’s AI Coffee is Back! Making the Debut of ChatGPT Coffee in Hong Kongimage-1.png

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 April 2023 – Preface unveils the latest brand campaign in 2023: “The Power of Prompting” (學問 就是學問) – In the era of artificial intelligence (AI), learning begins with questioning. The campaign underscores the importance of questioning as a key skill in the pursuit of knowledge and encourages individuals to develop their questioning skills to enhance their learning experience. Preface has always been committed to integrating technology into daily life. Following the launch of Hong Kong’s first coffee blended with AI & big data in 2020, we have advanced further in 2023 with the highly anticipated debut of Hong Kong’s first cup of ChatGPT-generated coffee!

ChatGPT is a popular language model in recent years, with various functions such as language generation, image generation, question answering, and dialogue. After its launch, ChatGPT has sparked global discussion and widespread application, becoming an indispensable part of the new generation and bringing disruptive impact on human development. Earlier this year, Preface launched a series of Generative AI & ChatGPT training courses and held over 60 workshops in cities such as Hong Kong, Singapore, and London, allowing enterprises and the public to understand its practical applications in various industries and encourage future development of innovative solutions.

Preface is the first to combine ChatGPT with coffee, launching Hong Kong’s first cup of ChatGPT-generated coffee at Preface Coffee & Wine. When ordering, simply enter your name and select a few keywords. ChatGPT will generate a creative story for you, and our baristas will recommend a unique and personalised cup of coffee based on the story co-created by you and ChatGPT.

Preface will also use your creative story to generate a uniquely styled image using AI, for you to share on social media. Every image will be projected in real-time onto the store’s projector screen, forming an AI art piece co-created by Hong Kong people. In addition, anyone who orders an “AI Coffee” can receive a complimentary beverage, allowing more people to experience Generative AI technologies like ChatGPT, Dall-E, and MidJourney.

In addition, in anticipation of the era of AI, Preface looks forward to learning together with you and exploring more possibilities, understanding the application and development of AI in different industries. We will hold a series of “Future Symposium 2023”, inviting elite speakers from various fields such as Mr John Tsang, to speak on topics related to marketing, brand building, education technology, financial technology and human resources. The symposiums will be held at Preface Coffee & Wine Causeway Bay flagship store from May to June, and all interested parties are welcome to participate.

Preface AI Coffee



Date: From 29 April to 21 May 2023



Location: Preface Coffee & Wine Flagship, G/F – 1/F, The Sharp, 11 Sharp Street East, Causeway Bay



Anyone who orders an “AI coffee” can receive a free non-alcoholic beverage on their next visit (redeemed latest by 31 May 2023).

Preface Future Symposium 2023



1. The Future of Consumer Engagement



2. The Future of Education



3. The Future of Financial Services



4. The Future of Work

Date: 10 May, 23 May, 6 June, 20 June



Time: 7:00pm to 8:30pm



Location: Preface Coffee & Wine Flagship, 1/F, The Sharp, 11 Sharp Street East, Causeway Bay

Details and registration for the symposiums will be announced on Preface’s social media platforms in May. Register now for the AI & ChatGPT workshop: https://bit.ly/41ARDyF

