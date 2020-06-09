Pregnant cow severely injured after being fed firecracker-filled wheat dough; culprit arrested

A pregnant cow’s jaw was blown off after a man allegedly fed the animal some wheat dough stuffed with firecrackers in the state of Himachal Pradesh in India.

The culprit, one Nand Lal, has since been arrested by authorities for the act, as per Hindustan Times on June 6. The crime was allegedly committed on May 26, but only became known on June 6 after the cow’s owner Gurdayal Singh posted a video on social media showing the cow’s injuries.

Singh accused his neighbor Lal of feeding his pregnant cow the firecracker-filled dough balls.

Wildlife officials noted that it is common, albeit being illegal, among local farmers to plant explosives in dough balls to kill wild animals such as wild boars, according to the report.

This case of animal cruelty comes shortly after a similar case of an elephant was reported, where the poor animal died after eating an explosives-filled pineapple in Kerala state, also in India.

The elephant’s case, however, may have been an accident, according to the country’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, as per the news outlet on June 8.

One person has so far been arrested in connection with the death of the elephant, according to the report.

The said Ministry, in coordination with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, is currently investigating the incidents of animal cruelty and has called for the immediate arrest of those responsible. Ian Biong/JB

