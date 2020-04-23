Premature baby girl recovers from COVID-19

A baby girl born eight weeks premature in Scotland has finally recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for which she was found positive at 3 weeks old. She is now safe with her parents.

Peyton Maguire was born on March 26 at just three pounds and five ounces, BBC reported last Tuesday, April 21.

Peyton was delivered by Caesarean section after her mother, Tracy, was told she might have pre-eclampsia during a routine checkup. According to the United Kingdom National Health Service, it is a condition that includes hypertension and affects expectant mothers during their second half of pregnancy.

Following her premature birth, Peyton spent her first weeks on an incubator in the neonatal unit of the University Hospital Wishaw, as per The Independent yesterday, April 22. The baby was later tested for COVID-19 at 3 weeks old after developing a mild cough.

“It was the first time I’d seen my baby cry tears,” Tracy told BBC when she recalled the testing. “I held her, I was crying and we were just trying to get each other through the situation.”

The test results returned on April 15, stating that little Peyton had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“As much as she was fine I thought at what point was she with the virus?” the mother was quoted as saying. “How is she fighting against it when she’s so wee? It was just the unknown.”

In light of the test coming back positive, Tracy and her husband, Adrian, were advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. However, Tracy refused and pleaded with the doctors to let her stay with Peyton. The medical professionals later agreed with Tracy’s request, but insisted the father stay home.

The mother and daughter were discharged on April 20 after Peyton tested negative twice for the virus. As per report, Adrian has also finally held his baby for the first time since he was told to self-quarantine.

Tracy also expressed her admiration for the staff that took care of her baby, saying, “Watching the staff at work was incredible.”

“They put their lives at risk to make sure my baby was getting fed and cuddled,” she added. “Even wearing their [personal protective equipment], they were determined to hold her.” Ryan Arcadio /ra

