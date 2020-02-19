PREMIERE: All the Colours Channel The Best Of Nineties Alt Rock With New Album ‘Vol. 3’

FeaturesWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 19, 2020

Over four years since their last album, Melbourne rockers All the Colours return to synthesise an assortment of 90s alt-rock influences into their own idiosyncratic creation with Vol. 3, an expression of their love for guitar heroes like Smashing Pumpkins and Death from Above 1979.

“We dived deep into the riff pool and came up with as many variations as possible, trying to find something fresh,” explains the band’s Josh Moriarty.

Produced at Hollywood’s Vox Studios by Chris Taylor of Grizzly Bear, the songs on Vol. 3 are polished enough to make their sonic vision clear, with enough dirt for them to feel immediate. From heavy hitters like ‘Doom Song’ to the swaggering blues-rock of ‘Cool Life’, the 12 tracks on Vol. 3 bring the powerhouse energy of the band’s raw live performances onto tape.

A celebration not only of the influences they grew up with in their formative years, but of their own growth as a band over the years. There’s a kind of precision with their latest work that showcases the hours spent writing, rehearsing, and performing together as one cohesive unit. On Vol. 3, the tight-knit musical camaraderie All the Colours have been developing since their inception is on prime display,

To launch Vol. 3, All the Colours have announced a pair of intimate headline dates for Melbourne and Sydney.

Stream Vol. 3 and check out album launch details below.

All the Colours – Vol. 3 Album Launch Shows

Saturday, 29th February

Bendigo Hotel, Melbourne

w/ The Crookeds, F & the Js, Purple Jesus, Lemon Daze

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 14th March

Frankie’s Pizza, Sydney

w/ Witching Hour, Foxton Kings

(Free Entry)