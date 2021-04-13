PREMIERE: Alt-Rockers Bad Juju Return With Huge, Uplifting New Single, ‘In The Clouds’

Melbourne-based alternative rock favourites Bad Juju are back with a brand new single and it’s an absolute belter.

Dubbed ‘In the Clouds’, the track does what it says on the tin and absolutely soars, delivering those big anthemic sadboi feels that fans of The Amity Affliction and Boston Manor will swoon over.

Produced, mixed, and mastered by Callan Orr (Bad/Love, Stepson), the uplifting single marks the first new music we’ve heard from Bad Juju since their raved-about EP You’re Not Alone, and frontman Russell Holland says it’s all about backing yourself against those who try to drag you down.

“The song is about ignoring people who tell you your dreams are out of reach and pursuing your goals regardless of what others say about them,” he says.

To coincide with the release, Bad Juju will be performing launch parties at The Workers Club in Melbourne and the Crown and Anchor in Adelaide, after previously sharing stages with international juggernauts Mayday Parade (USA), along with local heavyweights Trophy Eyes, Young Lions, Dream On Dreamer and Press Club.

The track drops everywhere this Friday, but you can catch the exclusive premiere via Music Feeds, down below,

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>