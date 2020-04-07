PREMIERE: Aya Yves Unveils Stunning, Satin-Filled Video For ‘(in)Sanity’

FeaturesWritten by Jackson Langford on April 7, 2020

Aya Yves dropped her captivating and haunting debut single ‘(in)Sanity’ last month, and now she’s delivered a video that will have you hooked until the very end.

Directed by Jimmy Logue, Yves said that she wanted the video to be performance driven.

“Jimmy and I were brainstorming about the narrative for the video for a while, and decided pretty quickly that rather than telling a linear storyline we wanted to show a woman who was strong in her own power and presence,” Yves said in a statement.

“We wanted it to be performance driven, but ensuring that any styling/makeup choices reflected the contract of being bold, yet feminine. Strong, but vulnerable. I feel like Tracey and Steph (styles and make-up artists respectively) totally nailed the brief- it was super collaborative from the get go.”

Get lost in the beauty of the ‘(in)Sanity’ music video below.