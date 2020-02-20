PREMIERE: BEACH PANIC! Go Full DIY In New Cheerful Video For ‘Lover Boy’

FeaturesWritten by Jackson Langford on February 20, 2020

BEACH PANIC! as a band embrace what it means to be DIY in their very essence, and now they’re celebrating that with their vibrant new video for their single ‘Lover Boy’.

Every part of the band, consisting of Tom and Dan from post-hardcore act Belle Haven, is DIY – from recording to videos to photos to stage backdrops and everything between.

“We pushed the limits of what can be done with a bit of imagination for the ‘Lover Boy’ clip,” the band said in a statement.

“Shot and edited from start to finish in only a few days, half the shoot was done in our share house’s garage/studio with a DIY studio set up, comprising of some fabric offcuts, a studio light and a few clamps.”



“Shooting in guerrilla-style, the second half of the clip had us starring in some of our favourite outdoor settings, with some fabulous hand-painted outfits by our very own artist, Tequila Sunrise.”

“We also used some repurposed and painted op shop furniture that took a dip with us in the Warrandyte river. Just out of frame, we had an audience of around 100 people enjoying a nice summer day by the water. We also found time to pop into our local roller skating rink to carve it up in our fabulous matching outfits.”

Watch the delightful video for ‘Lover Boy’ below.