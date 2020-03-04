PREMIERE: Bekdö Soundtracks First Moments Of Romance With ‘Low Key’ Video

FeaturesWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 4, 2020

On ‘Low Key’, the new single from Bekdö, the Melbourne singer-songwriter sonically captures the flourishing early stages of a new love – it’s an upbeat, feel-good pop song that buzzes with that kind of slightly nervous, euphoric all-in energy.

Musically, ‘Low Key’ is very bright and textural, the instrumentation providing a warm backdrop for the honest and intimate vocals. It’s the first single from Bekdö this year, following tracks like ‘Feels So Good’ and ‘With Your Heart’ over the past couple years.

Lyrically, ‘Low Key’ is “all the highs of realising you’re falling for someone: knowing it’s all kinda ridiculous but undeniably fun,” according to the songwriter.

The music video, shot in St. Kilda and directed by Jarryd Fell, complements the brightness of the single sublimely, with a bright and daydream-like aesthetic – “The kind of walking around, staring at the sky type mood where you can’t stop thinking about someone and how happy they make you,” to be exact.

Watch the video for ‘Low Key’ below. Bekdö will be launching the single with an intimate hometown launch show at The Catfish in Melbourne on Saturday, 18th April.

[embedded content]

Bekdö ‘Low Key’ Single Launch

Saturday, 18th April

The Catfish, Melbourne

w/ Ivoris, Biond