PREMIERE: Biond Searches For Human Connection In A Digital Age With ‘TFW’ Video

FeaturesWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 11, 2020

In the video for her glittery latest single ‘TFW’, Melbourne’s Biond confronts what sexual freedom, human connection and self-worth all mean in a digital age of instant, one-swipe-away gratification.

The clip, directed by Tropfest winners Greta Nash, Gillian Crosby and Gabrielle McLeod alongside Nathan Guy, pairs the songwriter dancing around her lounge room with visions of her surrounded by potential matches – generic, dressed in black, and all staring emotionlessly through the screens of their phones.

It’s an ideal visual accompaniment to the shimmery synth-pop track, released last year, which similarly explores the internal battle between love and lust, the search for a deep connection when one night stands are a swipe of the screen away.

“It’s about the highs and lows of hook up culture. The fantasy is about some new, exciting, sexy encounter, but the reality is that if you lack genuine connection, you can feel lonelier than you ever did before,” says the songwriter.

“This is a dichotomy I battle with: you can’t have both – a deep, secure connection and the melodrama of a fleeting affair.”

Watch the video for ‘TFW’ below.