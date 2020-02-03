PREMIERE: Birds Of Tokyo Find Their Happy Place In ‘Two Of Us’ Video

FeaturesWritten by Jackson Langford on February 4, 2020

Birds Of Tokyo has essentially been on a winning streak for well over a decade now, and they’re ready to keep that seemingly impossible momentum going with the release of ‘Two Of Us’.

Following the release of 2019 singles ‘Good Lord’ and ‘The Greatest Mistakes’, ‘Two Of Us’ is a fearlessly happy track that, after a misstep or two, has a music video, directed by Zac Lynch-Woodcock to match that joy on every mark. It’s chaotic and cathartic, shot in one take and overwhelmingly fun.

“We’d just blown our budget on a video clip that didn’t quite hit the mark so we decided to start again and make a video ourselves,” bassist Ian Berney said in a statement.

“We liked the idea of a one shot video and we had a heap of narrative ideas but we were in over our heads with how to deliver it.”

“The song is a celebration of finally finding your happy place and we wanted the video clip to be a visualisation of that moment,” added keyboardist Glenn Sarangapany.

“Turns out our happy place has dancing bears, watermelon people and keytars.”

Watch the video below.