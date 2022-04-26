PREMIERE: Boo Seeka Raises A Glass To Happiness On ‘Next To Me’

Boo Seeka will release his second single of 2022 this Thursday, 28th April. The track, ‘Next To Me’, is premiering now on Music Feeds.

Boo Seeka is the project of Newcastle-based musician Ben “Boo” Gumbleton. Gumbleton has been steering the Boo Seeka ship for more than half a decade. One of the project’s earliest singles, 2015’s ‘Deception Bay’, came in at #50 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2015. His debut album, Never Too Soon, came out in 2017.

‘Next To Me’ follows the recent single, ‘Finish What You Started‘, and last year’s Golding collaboration, ‘Don’t Waste Your Love‘. Boo Seeka’s second album is expected sometime this year. We’ll have more details on that later this week.

Of ‘Next To Me,’ Gumbleton said, “For me, this one is a simple, poetic song that best describes that feeling of always trying to stay connected with what makes you happy. I am really happy to be releasing this one. It’s another chapter of this album, it’s definitely one of my favourites from the record.”

Boo Seeka provided vocals to the new Hayden James song ‘Free’ from James’ new album, Lifted. Boo Seeka will be supporting James on his Lifted national tour this August and September, along with Memphis LK. Gumbleton recently joined James on stage at Coachella.

Listen to ‘Next to Me’ below ahead of its official release this Thursday, 28th April.