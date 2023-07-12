PREMIERE: Brisbane Soul-Pop Teen Paulina Shares New Single ‘Don’t Let Me Go’ Ft. Aodhan

18-year-old Brisbane singer-songwriter Paulina is returning with a new serving of soul-pop goodness this week and we’ve got your exclusive sneak peak right here.

You can catch her new single ‘Don’t Let Me Go’ featuring Newcastle-based alt-rock singer Aodhan premiering below.

Paulina – ‘Don’t Let Me Go’ Ft. Aodhan

Produced by Tim Bettinson (Vancouver Sleep Clinic) and Luke Jenkins, ‘Don’t Let Me Go’ is a slow-burning pop ballad led by Paulina’s enchanting vocal falsetto.

“I think in the times that we are in now, where everything feels uncertain and things seem to be falling apart in every corner of our world, love is the reason we persevere day after day,” Paulina says of the track in a press statement.

“Love grounds us, connects us to feelings of safety and comfort and it makes life a whole lot better. ‘Don’t Let Me Go’ is about two people whose love for one another is so pure and deep, that it constantly reminds both of them that everything will be okay, as long as they have each other. This song is a reminder of just how powerful love can really be.”

Paulina was the winner of the Youth Award (Ages 10-17) in the Queensland Music Awards (2022) for her 2021 single ‘Parasite’.

Her new single ‘Don’t Let Me Go’ Ft. Aodhan will drop on streaming platforms this Friday, but you can catch the exclusive premiere up above.

