PREMIERE: Caravãna Sun’s New Album ‘Burning Palms’ Reaps The Benefits Of Companionship

Sydney/Byron Bay foursome Caravãna Sun will release their new album, Burning Palms, on Thursday, 31st March. We’re premiering it here on Music Feeds.

The four-piece band, composed of Luke Carra (guitar/vocals), Ant Beard (bass/vocals), Chris Smithson (keys/vocals) and James Smithers (drums), retreated to the Blue Mountains to begin work on Burning Palms in early 2020. Caravãna Sun encamped at Laketree Mountain Studios, working alongside engineer Ian Pritchett.

The completed recordings were wired to Perth’s Debaser Studio to be mixed by Andy Lawson (Death By Denim, Eskimo Joe, End of Fashion, Little Birdy). The band couldn’t be happier with where they’re at after a decade of making music together.

“After 10 years as a band, we’ve felt that no matter the music, the vibe of wanting to make music with friends always comes first. If we take care of each other, the music takes care of us,” the band said in a statement.

Caravãna Sun are known for their pop-infused indie rock sound, which has seen them support the likes of Cat Empire and Fat Freddy’s Drop and tour Europe on multiple occasions. ‘Whale Song’, from the band’s previous LP, Guerilla Club (2016), attracted international praise after featuring in the 2021 Netflix documentary, Seaspiracy.

Burning Palms looks to build on this success, with a host of Australian and European tour dates booked for 2022. Listen to Burning Palms and find Caravãna Sun’s upcoming tour dates below.

Caravãna Sun 2022 Australian Tour

Friday, 8th April – Lismore Benefit Concert, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Saturday, 9th April – Yamba Open Air NSW

Thursday, 14th April – Byron Bay Bluesfest NSW

Saturday, 30th April – Settlers Tavern, Margaret River, WA

Friday, 6th May – Whale Bone Brewery, Exmouth, WA

Saturday, 7th May – North West Brewery, Karratha, WA

Sunday, 8th May – North West Brewery, Karratha, WA

Friday, 13th May – Divers Tavern, Broome, WA

Saturday, 14th May – Divers Tavern, Broome, WA

Sunday, 15th May – Freo Social, Fremantle, WA (Album Launch)

Saturday, 27th August – Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW (Album Launch)

