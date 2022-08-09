PREMIERE: Catholic Guilt Embrace Maturity On ‘Talking Fake’

Melbourne punk outfit Catholic Guilt are signalling a new musical direction with their latest track, ‘Talking Fake’. The relatively subdued original is described as an ode to honesty within relationships. It’s the band’s first new release since their 2020 EP, This Is What Honesty Sounds Like.

‘Talking Fake’ is officially released on Wednesday, 10th August, with details of Catholic Guilt’s next collection of work set to follow. ‘Talking Fake’ is premiering on Music Feeds.

Catholic Guilt – ‘Talking Fake’

Catholic Guilt debuted on the Australian music scene in 2018 with the release of their Hymnbook Vol. 1 EP. They’ve since made a name for themselves as purveyors of punk, alt, folk, and rock, tied together under the category of “honest music”.

This theme of honesty carries over into ‘Talking Fake’, with guitarist Dean Gordon explaining that the band’s nascent direction shift was informed by their experience over the past few years.

“Musically this track is a bit of a step away from the band’s previous releases, pushing more into the pop/rock space,” Gordon says. “The arrangement evolved over many months during the lockdown period here in Melbourne, starting with an acoustic guitar, it graduated to a full band with accompanying orchestral instrumentation, building gradually to follow the emotional journey of the story.”

Vocalist Brenton Harris says the song’s emotional journey was informed by the all-too-familiar point in a relationship where the lines of communication completely break down.

“It is an appeal to both sides of the relationship to put all the placating, all of the excuses and the unending awkwardness aside and just speak honestly and truthfully with another,” Harris explains. “To quit ‘talking fake’ and just ‘give it to me straight’. Whatever happens on the other side of that conversation has to be better than living in a state of constant fracture.”

‘Talking Fake’ by Catholic Guilt is officially out on Wednesday, 10th August.

