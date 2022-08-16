PREMIERE: Danika Embraces Moving On With ‘Coolshit Bullshit’

Naarm-based songwriter Danika has returned with the new single, ‘Coolshit Bullshit’, a slow-burning ode to realising one’s self-worth, letting go, and moving on. Set for release on Thursday, 18th August via Endless Recordings, Music Feeds is premiering the song and its nostalgic music video today.

Recorded with longtime collaborator and Grammy-nominated producer Nick Herrera (Hiatus Kaiyote, Jaala), ‘Coolshit Bullshit’ is Danika’s first release since 2021’s When Love Comes EP.

Danika – ‘Coolshit Bullshit’

[embedded content]

Over tender acoustic instrumentation, Danika delivers a heartfelt farewell to her past on ‘Coolshit Bullshit’. The arrangement ramps up as the artist gathers the confidence to realise and obtain what she deserves.

As Danika explained in a statement shared with Music Feeds, the track is melancholic yet hopeful, as it ruminates on boundaries and the nature of letting go. “It’s kinda like a helium balloon floating away on its lonesome,” she said. “This song is a little bit sad, and lonely, but with a really fun soundtrack.

“It’s about finally recognising and expressing your needs, and eventually leaving a situation that made you feel small and undervalued. Leaving the things you know can be very sad and lonely, even if it’s better for you, it’s far from easy.”

Danika directed the music video for ‘Coolshit Bullshit’, which encapsulates different times in the artist’s life. Utilising raw, nostalgic, and often visceral footage, it serves as a reminder of the thoughts and feelings that have been stored away over time, highlighting the unpredictable and memory-driven experience of letting go of the past and moving on.

Danika ‘Coolshit Bullshit’ Tour 2022

Friday, 2nd September – Volta, Ballarat, VIC

Tickets

Saturday, 24th September – Wonder Mountain Festival Tanswells Hotel, Beechworth, VIC

Tickets

Thursday, 15th September – Church 5, Bellingen, NSW

Tickets

Saturday, 17th September – Bar Oppil, Sydney, NSW

Tickets

Sunday, 18th September – Franks Wild Years, Thirroul, NSW

Tickets

Friday, 23rd September – Red Hill Hotel, Chewton, VIC

Tickets

Saturday, 24th September – Tanswell Hotel, Beechworth, VIC

Tickets

Sunday, 25th September – The Wandi Pub, Wandiligong, VIC

FREE EVENT

Friday, 30th September – Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC

Tickets

Saturday 1 October – Railway Hotel, Macedon, VIC

Tickets

Friday, 7th October – Shotkickers, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets

