PREMIERE: Delivery Confront Ego On New Single, ‘The Complex’

Melbourne quintet Delivery are giving fans another taste of their upcoming debut album courtesy of new single ‘The Complex’. The track is officially released on Thursday, 6th October, and Music Feeds is premiering it today.

Delivery released their debut EP, Yes We Do, in 2021. The garage-rock and post-punk outfit are now gearing up for the release of their debut album. ‘The Complex’ follows last month’s lead single, ‘Baader Meinhof’. The album, titled Forever Giving Handshakes, is scheduled to arrive on Friday, 11th November.

Delivery – ‘The Complex’

Rooted in angular guitar riffs and a strong emphasis on rhythm, ‘The Complex’ is evocative of many greats of the post-punk genre, yet filtered through a refreshing local lens. Lead vocalist James Lynch explains that the song is mainly about the concept of ego.

“One part is written from the perspective of a stubborn arsehole who lacks the self-awareness to recognise his shortcomings, but at a point, I started feeling pretty high and mighty about myself weighing in, so that’s wrapped up in there too,” he says.

“I’m not sure which part is caricature and which part is real in this song now,” he adds. “If I say so myself, that makes ‘The Complex’ a rather fitting title.”

Delivery’s ‘The Complex’ will be officially released on Thursday, 6th October via Spoilsport Records/Anti Fade (AU/NZ) and Feel It Records (US).

Further Reading

PREMIERE: The Pictures Make a Strong Return with ‘I Can’t Hold It Back’

Paramore Return, Announce New Album ‘This Is Why’ and Share Title Track

Sunnyboys Announce ‘The Last Dance’ Farewell Tour