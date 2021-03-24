PREMIERE: Grids And Dots Prove Summer’s Not Over With Their Debut EP

While NSW is currently being hit by some severe rainfall and flooding, bringing in the cooler weather, Sydney outfit Grids And Dots are here to make sure we can cling to summer with their debut EP What Happens To Friendships.

Comprised of seven tracks total, the EP showcases the band’s natural versatility in all its facets. Whether it be the rolling waves of ‘The Great Divide’ or the candle-lit slow burn of ‘What Happens To Friendships In Winter’, the sombre echo of ‘Someone Mentioned Today…’ or the thumping percussion of ‘City Skies’.

What Happens To Friendships is a hazy journey that’s going to delight fans of acts like Mac Demarco, Middle Kids and Spacey Jane.

“It ended up being a drawn out process of sneaking into the studio when we were allowed, making sure all precautions were being met and then slowly mixing the material as the laws relaxed,” the band said of the recording process.

“It was strange, but in a way it allowed us some breathing room in between sessions to think about how we wanted to sound and figure out the details in an organic, unhurried way.”

Listen to Grids And Dots’ debut EP, What Happens To Friendships, below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>