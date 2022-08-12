PREMIERE: Hein Cooper and Lawson Hull Combat Anxiety with ‘Maze’

Mollymook indie pop artist Hein Cooper has united with Novocastrian singer-songwriter Lawson Hull on the single, ‘Maze’. The slow-burning original is paired with an immersive lyric video, which is premiering on Music Feeds.

‘Maze’ arrives 12 months after Hull’s Hangin’ Out with Cowboys EP, his second solo EP since signing with Nettwerk Music Group. Cooper, another Nettwerk signee, also released his latest EP, Turbulent Heart, in August 2021.

Hein Cooper & Lawson Hull – ‘Maze’ (Official Lyric Video)

﻿

Cooper wrote ‘Maze’ in response to his life-long struggles with anxiety. “I get overwhelmed making decisions when there are positives and negatives in every outcome,” Cooper said in a statement. “Over time I’ve learnt that it’s OK to not always know the best way, and this is how ‘Maze’ came about.”

Cooper and Hull first met a few years ago when they were placed in a room together for the purpose of writing music. They’ve been friends ever since, said Cooper. “We wrote this song over a couple of sessions and it became clear that we both felt really strongly about it, so a collaboration seemed to be the best way forward.”

Hull set ‘Maze’ in motion with the song’s opening chord progression. He also put forward some lyrics about “not being sure of myself or what I’m doing, where I’m going,” he said. Cooper took it from there. “Hein’s a very visual writer and came up with this idea of a maze,” said Hull.

‘Maze’ by Hein Cooper and Lawson Hull is out now. Follow Cooper here and Hull here.

