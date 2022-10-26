PREMIERE: Jack Panther Plays with Summer Pop Anthemics on ‘Weekend At Bernies’

Six months after releasing the EP Why Don’t You Come Over, New Zealand queer pop artist Jack Panther is back with the single ‘Weekend At Bernies’. The track is officially out this Friday, 28th October. We’re premiering it on Music Feeds.

‘Weekend At Bernies’ is Panther’s version of a summer pop anthem. The track draws influence from acts such as Remi Wolf, Dora Jar and Omar Apollo.

Jack Panther – ‘Weekend At Bernies’

Despite its playful exterior, ‘Weekend At Bernies’ taps into some deeper themes. “[It’s] about the panic moment when a relationship is fizzling out,” Panther said in a statement. “It all sort of just poured out of me, something I never set out to write about.”

Panther made the track with producer Tarn PK while on a social trip to Wellington. “As Tarn and I were writing it I began to realise that in order to grow with people, sometimes you’ve got to have the conversations you don’t want to have,” Panther said.

Nathan Phillips mixed ‘Weekend At Bernies’, having previously worked on releases by spill tab, Remi Wolf, Omar Apollo and Jean Dawson. The new single is a taste of what’s come from Jack Panther, with the Tāmaki Makaurau-based artist having recently completed a writing trip to Melbourne, Sydney and London.

Jack Panther’s ‘Weekend At Bernies’ is out on Friday, 28th October.

