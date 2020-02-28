PREMIERE: Jake Marra’s Debut Single ‘The Day That You Left’ Is A Bop

FeaturesWritten by Laura English on February 28, 2020

We’re absolutely blessed to be premiering Jake Marra’s debut single ‘The Day That You Left’ today. It’s a serious bop, full of sincere and heartfelt lyrics, backed by an infectious beat and impressive production that almost makes you forget it’s a song about heartbreak.

The strong, poppy single has a sound that’d excite the ears of Troye Sivan and Charli XCX fans.

“‘The Day That You Left’ is the product of all the failed relationships I’ve experienced in my life,” explains Jake Marra.

“It focuses on the denial that floods in when somebody is no longer in your life and the harsh wave of emotions that comes with it. Whether it be a falling out with a friend, a break-up, or a death, most of us have experienced the feelings that come with losing somebody and I wanted to channel that into a dark, pulsating synth-pop track (produced and co-written by the brilliant Ben Oldand) that you can still bop along to while simultaneously crying your eyes out.”

Mission definitely accomplished. Marra explains he’s been musical his entire life but didn’t actually know he was good at it.

“It was something I did in secret when nobody was around to hear it and eventually, I started to realise I had something to offer.”

He says he got his start from YouTube, where he’d post covers and mashups he’d produced. In 2015, he had one of his mashups go viral: Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’ and Justin Bieber’s ‘What Do You Mean?’.

“There were articles about the mashup on Teen Vogue, Billboard and MTV, and Ariana Grande herself even said in an interview that she was ‘obsessed with it’ and that ‘whoever did it is a genius!’,” he said.

Have a listen to ‘The Day That You Left’ below. It’s set for release Monday, 2nd March.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>