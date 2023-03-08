PREMIERE: Jim Alxndr’s ‘The Light’ Video Is a Reminder You Are Enough

Last month, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jim Alxndr released a new six-track EP, Feelings Worth Living For, which contained the poignant closer ‘The Light’. Today, Music Feeds is premiering the track’s emotive accompanying video.

Directed by Shevin Dissanayake and starring musician and Australian X Factor 2015 winner Cyrus Villanueva, the video for ‘The Light’ captures many of the anxieties and self-doubts that come with trying to make art. Presenting an inner monologue about growth and learning to accept your worth, it ends with the reminder: “You are enough as you are. A human being.”

Watch the Video for ‘The Light’ Below

[embedded content]

“The songs on Feelings Worth Living For all feel like big, understanding hugs to me. Like the best friend you call at 2am crying cause you know they’re gonna pick up and you know they’re gonna accept you no matter what you’re going through,” Alxndr says of the EP, which follows a long string of standalone singles.

“Or the picture of your partner on your phone lock screen that you look at and can’t help but smile at. The songs seem to listen to my thoughts and give me back an understanding of our current existence – hence the name of the EP.

“[The EP] also serves as a beautiful history of my musical journey. Every release transports me to a different period of my life, and though they’re all sonically different, I see it as a representation of the many different sides of me (as there are of every human on earth).

“I’m really happy that I released the things that felt relevant to me at the time, rather than waiting to release the ‘perfect’ album or EP. That way, fans get to know a more accurate version of me as a human rather than some genre/style machine. We all change constantly and I think Jim Alxndr shows me the ways that I do.”