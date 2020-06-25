PREMIERE: Josh Pyke’s ‘Don’t Let It Wait’ Is A Bittersweet Meditation On Taking Chances

The latest single from beloved troubadour Josh Pyke fits into the increasing category of songs recorded prior to the coronavirus pandemic that have a poignant prescience about them in their messaging. ‘Don’t Let It Wait’ is a bittersweet meditation on taking opportunities before they flash past – a sentiment the singer-songwriter hopes listeners feel as the country begins to move out of the worst of COVID-19.

“Releasing music during this time has been a huge challenge, but this is what I love and how I engage with the world, and the idea of holding back on that goes against what this particular song is about. It feels especially right to release this song at a time like this as it is about grabbing a moment,” explains Pyke.

“Tell the person you love how you feel, dive into the ocean when you have the chance. We get so caught up in the daily grind we often leave things for later, and by the time we come back around, the moment has passed. This song is a reminder to myself as much as anyone to seize the day.”

The video for ‘Don’t Let It Wait’, which we’re premiering today, is a celebration of life brought together by Blue Mountains film duo Jefferton James and Dimity Kennedy – aka Mountain Folks Films. The joyous, heartwarming clip sees Kennedy’s 91-year-old nana dancing to the song in her living room.

‘Dont Let It Wait’ comes from Pyke’s forthcoming album Rome, his first album of new original material in five years, following up 2015’s But for All These Shrinking Hearts.

“The title Rome refers to the expression that ‘all roads lead to Rome.’ We can’t escape ourselves,” explains Pyke. “We can’t avoid what stares us in the face as our personal realities, and if we don’t address these things we risk becoming ruins of ourselves.”

The album marks something of a return for Pyke, after a two-year break from the stage that saw the songwriter produce songs for film and TV, write multiple kids books, create a psychedelic rock album under his pseudonym Sword Owls and continue his advocacy work with the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.

“It was an immensely busy and rewarding creative period and it recharged my batteries and allowed me some mental perspective that has me keen and ready to fire the album and touring lifestyle back up again,” explains Pyke.

Written, recorded and produced by Pyke himself in his home studio, Rome features musical contributions an array of Pyke’s friends, including Josh Schuberth, Elana Stone, Stephanie Zarka, Glenn Hopper and Matt Fell. With each contributor simply popping around to Pyke’s to lay down parts as required, the songwriter says he can’t imagine making a record any other way in the future.

To celebrate the release of Rome, Pyke will be embarking on a solo “fans first” tour from October, joined by special guest Asha Jefferies. With a number of the shows already sold out, Pyke says he’s chomping at the bit to share new songs in a live context. “By the time I’m able to play again, it’ll be a celebration of not only these songs but of performance in general. It’ll be a joyful return to the stage and the world in general.”

Watch the video for ‘Don’t Let It Wait’ (officially out tomorrow) – and check out tour dates – below.

Rome is set for release Friday, 28th August via Wonderlick/Sony.

Josh Pyke Fans First Tour 2020

with Asha Jefferies

Thursday, 1st October

Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane

SOLD OUT

Friday, 2nd October

Old Museum, Brisbane

SOLD OUT

Thursday, 8th October

The Toff, Melbourne

Tickets: Eventbrite

Friday, 9th October

Volta, Ballarat

Tickets: Eventbrite

Saturday, 10th October

The Toff, Melbourne

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 11th October

The Toff, Melbourne

Tickets: Eventbrite

Thursday, 15th October

Mojo’s, Fremantle

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 16th october

Mojo’s, Fremantle

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 17th October

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tickets: Moshtix

Wednesday, 28th October

Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney

SOLD OUT

Thursday, 29th October

Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, 30th October

Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney

SOLD OUT