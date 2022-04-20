Premiere: Just A Gent Delivers An Album Of Expansive Sounds With Planet Oasis

Maitland producer Just A Gent is ready to crack open the next chapter of an already storied career, with the release of his new album Planet Oasis.

Officially released tomorrow (April 21), Planet Oasis is the culmination of some years of work and collaboration between the noted Australian artist and a slew of collaborators including Greta Stanley, Arno Faraji, JACKNIFE and more. Following on from his breakthrough Stories To Tell project all the way back in 2016, Just A Gent’s return this week is exciting for fans and for newcomers, should be a cool jump off point for them to get to know the producer.

Keen fans have heard how this album has been coming together over the past year and a bit, with singles including ‘Nova’, ‘Island Fever’ and more recently ‘Who Would Have Thought’ and ‘Don’t Wait For Me’ painting a picture of the wider record.

It’s an album that Just A Get has been working diligently on yes, but he admits the collaborations and the narrative he’s conjured up with Planet Oasis have all stemmed from an organic creative process.”

“Creating this record spanned over five years. It’s changed a lot over the course of that time.” Just A Gent explains.

“I’ve sat on various versions of the album but felt this version was the strongest. Most of the tracks on Planet Oasis are collaborations with some of my favourite talents from around the globe. Some of my best mates in the scene like Lani Rose, Jacknife & Samsaruh. It just felt right to be working with people I cherish and admire everything they do.”

“It feels so good to finally be able to share this with you and I hope it takes you to places you have never been before.”

Listen to Planet Oasis below ahead of its release tomorrow, and catch Just A Gent on the road this June and July! Tickets available here.

JUST A GENT AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES