PREMIERE: Kayex Share Isolation Dance Video For New Banger ‘I’ll Do What U Want’

FeaturesWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 27, 2020

When it came time to create a video for their new indie-dance banger ‘I’ll Do What U Want’, Sydney-based electronic duo Kayex had to turn to more unconventional methods, with lockdown measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As such, the pair – Palassi Kailis and Tom Derickx – sent the song out to friends and family, asking them to film themselves listening for the first time. The resulting video is a lot of fun, accompanying the (future) dancefloor-filler with a responsible, socially-distanced dance party from everyone’s home.

“Honestly, the effort people went to for this video left us speechless,” the band says about the video.

“It’s so great to see how people can still come together in isolation. We almost get emotional over how people just went for it! It gives the song even more energy.”

In addition to the duo’s family, friends and pets, the clip features a slew of familiar faces, from actresses Samara Weaving and Isabelle Durant to footy legends Ivan Soldo, Aliir Aliir and Oleg Markov, along with a huge cast of social media stars.

Check it out below. ‘I’ll Do What U Want’ follows the band’s 2019 EP Tempus In LA along with sets at festivals including Listen Out and Field Day and support slots for the likes of SG Lewis and Crooked Colours.