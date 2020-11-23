PREMIERE: Kingswood Get In The Spirit With ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’

Earlier this month Melbourne rockers Kingswood announced A Kingswood Christmas, an album of holiday standards like ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’.

Following up two records of their own material this year – Juveniles and Reveries – the band recorded A Kingswood Christmas at Melbourne’s Newmarket Studios with Guus Hoevenaars. Heavily indebted to the band’s love of various jazz and big band eras, they’re accompanied on the record by flautists, saxophonists and double bassists to bring that extra Chrissy warmth.

The best part? The band are using their platform for good, with all profits from the album’s sale going towards Beyond Blue’s coronavirus mental wellbeing support service, in what’s been an incredibly tough year for those most vulnerable.

“Many Australians are approaching an unprecedented period of difficulty, with the ongoing hardships the pandemic has caused, running into Christmas. The experts at Beyond Blue recognise that sometimes holidays can also bring stress, anxiety and depression, particularly among those dealing with loneliness, relationship difficulties or financial worries,” the band explain.

“Beyond Blue provides vital support for all Australians and together, we want to remind everyone that if you’re in strife and you need support for your mental health, reach out and ask.”

One of the classics the boys will be sharing their rendition of is ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’, which we’re premiering here on Music Feeds before the album arrives in full this Friday, 27th November.

The band’s take on the the 1951 Meredith Wilson-penned favourite is full of joy, with a jaunty, waltzing piano line backed up by big, hearty group vocals.

“It’s true! Take a look around you and you’ll see Christmas is coming,” says the band’s Fergus Linacre. “This track features the whole gang in full force singing along, and is perfect for grabbing ya nan for a dance. Christmas is just around the corner!”

Listen to Kingswood’s rendition of ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ below. You can pre-order A Kingswood Christmas here.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>