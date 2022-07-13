PREMIERE: Lasca Dry Expresses the Feminine on New Single ‘The Ocean’

Lasca Dry is back with ‘The Ocean’, her first single of 2022. ‘The Ocean’ is a psychedelic pop-rock tune with stadium-sized grooves and a searing guitar solo. The new single arrives alongside a music video from director Nathan Guy. Music Feeds is premiering the music video.

‘The Ocean’ follows Lasca Dry’s debut solo album, Sweet Sea Surrender, which landed in February 2021. ‘The Ocean’ got its first spin on triple j Unearthed radio.

Lasca Dry – ‘The Ocean’

[embedded content]

Lasca Dry grew up in Ulverstone, Tasmania, a small town on the apple isle’s northern coast. She was reared on a diet of ’60s and ’70s classics, which inspired her to start writing her own songs. Dry’s songwriting journey began in earnest in 2013 when she co-founded the folk duo, The Habits, alongside Daniel Bicanski.

Dry branched out solo a couple of years later, choosing to work under her given name, Lasca Dry. Her pursuit of a career in music was complemented by her studies at Hobart’s Conservatorium of Music and her regular busking performances around the city of Hobart. Flash forward to 2022, and Lasca Dry has supported artists such as Weyes Blood, Paul Dempsey, Didirri, and Tim Rogers, and performed at major festivals Dark Mofo and Falls Festival.

Dry describes ‘The Ocean’ as a song about “expressing the feminine through elements in nature.” She goes on, “[It’s] using the ocean as a metaphor, and the different forms that the ocean takes on – the smooth, the calm, the crazy, and everything in between.”

“It’s about women,” Dry adds, “but mostly about myself, and how we have a vast internal world, and how necessary the feminine is for the existence of everything.”

Further Reading

PREMIERE: Members of the Dandy Warhols, Courtney Barnett’s Band Join Forces as Super American Eagle

PREMIERE: Anieszka Channels SZA & Summer Walker on New EP, ‘Human’

Hoodzy: “I Was Going Out All The Time And It Wasn’t Enjoyable Anymore”