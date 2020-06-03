PREMIERE: Launceston’s PARKER Shines On New Single ‘Superhuman’

PARKER is the project of Launceston songwriter and artist Tash Parker. She’s released a string of singles over the last few years, from the brooding downtempo of the Portishead-esque ‘A Million Suns’, to the tender pop of ‘Become the Fool’.

Now, Parker has returned with ‘Superhuman’, which we’re premiering exclusively today. It’s a powerhouse of retro-futurist electronica that absolutely soars with its glossy synths and Parker’s commanding vocals, landing in roughly the same ballpark musically as Robyn.

“‘Superhuman’ is about being brave, facing your fears and evolving,” explains Parker. “I wrote it in response to developing anxiety and insomnia a few years ago. Dealing with the challenges led me on a journey of self discovery.

“I learned meditation techniques and developed a fitness/health practice that brings me to today feeling superhuman. Overcoming my worst fears and facing my problems head on wasn’t easy but it’s given me the gumption to tackle anything that challenges me.”

Parker says that when she was first developing her musical project, she wrote down a series of words, things like “brave”, “unexpected”, “powerful” and “graceful”.

“Each time I work on a song or any of the art accompanying it, I keep these words in the front of my mind and this song and those words feel incredibly relevant for these times,” she explains.

Parker will celebrate the release of ‘Superhuman’ with a pair of livestream single launches over Facebook Live next month – a full band production on July 2 and a pared-back acoustic gig on July 16.

“The audio will be super high quality so I can recommend getting some really nice headphones to listen to the show on. I love the idea of people at home finding a comfy space to lay down with their eyes closed while we perform.”

‘Superhuman’ is out this Friday, June 5th. Listen below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>