PREMIERE: Lavrence Shares His Love For The LGBTQI+ Community With ‘Nightshade’

Written by Jackson Langford on April 14, 2020

While we’re all still learning the ways of the new reality of isolation and quarantine, Lavrence is determined to both share the love and take us back to summer with new track ‘Nightshade’.

Lavrence, a proud member of Sydney’s LGBTQI+ community, said the song is about expressing his love and admiration to LGBTQI+ folk across the world.

“‘Nightshade’ is my love letter to the Queer community,” Lavrence said in a statement.

“It takes bravery, resilience and determination to think for yourself and show up in the world authentically – it’s not always safe to do so.”

The artist also shared a video for ‘Nightshade’, which was shot at Sydney Queer hotspot The Imperial.

“The music video for ‘Nightshade’ is about a time in my life where I was playing it safe and keeping myself small, hidden,” Lavrence opened up in a statement.

“I wasn’t aware I was doing that until I attended a wedding and heard the word ‘f****t’ being used so flippantly from one of the guests.”

“This was around the time of the vote on marriage equality in Australia and the general social tension coupled with this experience forced me out of my apathy. I went home that evening and felt compelled to watch a documentary on LGBTQIA+ history and subsequently wept for hours.

“I was confronted with everything I had repressed and kept hidden. I was done being silent or apologetic. I made an unconscious promise to myself that I would live a more brave, authentic life – no matter who it may make uncomfortable.”

Watch the stunning music video below.