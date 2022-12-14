PREMIERE: Lil Jaye Shares Video For ‘GET STURDY’ ft. Petit Bizarre and Baby T

Melbourne-based hip hop innovator Lil Jaye released the RARE 2 mixtape on Thursday, 1st December. The six-song release arrived just two weeks after Jaye’s debut EP, the seven-track RARE. RARE 2 includes features from DiegoDor (on ‘TURN UP’) and Petit Bizarre and Baby T (on ‘GET STURDY’)

Music Feeds is premiering the music video for ‘GET STURDY’ ahead of its official release tonight. The clip was shot, directed and edited by local filmmaker Astiiik, aka Ben Martin, from UNDA Media.

﻿

“This song was recorded last year for my recently released tape RARE 2,” Lil Jaye said in a statement. “The aim for the song was to just have fun and get creative. We were just turning up in the studio and dancing.”

The idea behind the clip was much the same. “We aimed to re-create this during the filming of the video, and just vibe,” said Lil Jaye. “This is a song for our community and a song for summer.”

Lil Jaye was born in Paris and grew up in French capital’s north-western suburbs before relocating to the inner Melbourne suburb of Collingwood in his teens. He got involved with local crew 66 Records, home to artists such as Babyface Mal, Baby T, Eco$ystem and BBG Smokey, most of whom Jaye has collaborated with.

Lil Jaye supported the late Juice WRLD on his final tour of Australia and supported buzz act Lil Mosey at his 2019 Melbourne headline show.

Further Reading

NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Watch The Kid LAROI Perform With ONEFOUR In Sydney

Strictly D.T Employs AI-Generated Art For ‘Drift Away’ Video