PREMIERE: Listen To Georgia Fields’ Soaring Ballad ‘Tigress’

Singer-songwriter Georgia Fields follows up a string of singles this year with ‘Tigress’, a slow-building, sentimental alt-pop cut that we’re premiering here at Music Feeds ahead of its official arrival this Thursday, 8th September. Foregrounding Fields’ soaring vocals, it’s deliberately sparse but effective, with singular electric guitar chords, a mixture of live and electronic percussion, and understated Omnichord.

It’s filled out with keyboard sounds from Fields’ trusty Casiotone 501 vintage keyboard, which the singer-songwriter has been touring with for years. “It’s not much longer than an A3 sheet of paper and it’s a temperamental little beast, but I love it to pieces,” she says.

Listen to ‘Tigress’ by Georgia Fields Below

“I wrote ‘Tigress’ as a gift for my mates Holly and Lauren – essentially this song is their love story,” Fields explains. “At some point I started slipping the song into my live set, and I began to get comments pretty consistently about ‘Tigress’ after each show.

“It felt like the story went beyond Holly and Lauren, and became something more transcendent: the vulnerability yet ferociousness of new love, and how that evokes a Tiger-hearted devotion.”

Following on from previous singles ‘Persuasion’ and ‘Holding My Hands Out’ earlier this year, and 2021’s ‘Find Your Way Back’, ‘Tigress’ is the fourth single to be lifted from Fields’ forthcoming album Hiraeth. Fields and her producer, drummer and multi-instrumentalist Josh Barber, played almost all the instrumentation across the record, with Jazz Party and Husky‘s Jules Pascoe filling out bass. Hiraeth is set to arrive in November.

Further Reading

Georgia Fields’ ‘Holding My Hands Out’ Is A Quiet Anthem