PREMIERE: Listen To Jack Davies And The Bush Chooks’ New EP ‘Songs For A Long Walk’

On their new EP Songs for a Long Walk – which we’re premiering here at Music Feeds before it officially arrives this Friday – Perth outfit Jack Davies and the Bush Chooks craft a warm, invitingly earnest collection of nostalgic folk songs that feels like a respite from the chaos and useless noise of the world.

Anchored by songwriter Davies’ intimate, heart-on-sleeve lyricism and distinctive drawl, the homespun acoustic guitar arrangements are brought to life through a rich tapestry of instrumentation. Quavering strings, understated piano and percussion, gorgeous harmonies and flourishes of warbling harmonica fill out these songs, transforming them from their sparse roots into big, communal affairs.

“We’re incredibly excited to release this EP. Listening back, it really feels like it captures a moment in time, a cross section of songs that say who are, or who we were this year,” explains Davies.

“The booming drums of our live shows, the playful melodies from jamming at home, insistent rambling on stage and off, in the morning or late at night – it’s all there. Highs and lows. We’re very excited to let them be free, and to start exploring the next stage of our journey; we never want to be stuck on one sound, but these sounds feel right for now.”

Recorded at RADA Studios in Perth with Dan Carroll, the band immersed themselves in the space’s old warehouse setup, an experience with Davies says has left him inspired for future recordings.

“We were able to just have fun with all these incredible instruments and microphones and record whatever we liked. Dan Carroll, who engineered and mixed the EP, has such a huge insight into recording and music in general. Working together changed my perspective on a lot of things in the recording world, I’m grateful for that.”

Stream Songs for a Long Walk below.

