PREMIERE: Listen To Jacob Lee’s New Single ‘Jealousy’

Today we’re premiering Gold Coast singer-songwriter Jacob Lee’s new single ‘Jealousy’, a day ahead of its official release tomorrow. Following on from the more buoyant single ‘Drift’ last month, Lee’s latest has a darker, more menacing production style, with club-ready sub basses and electronic beats a la The Weekend foregrounding his vocals.

“Alongside other genres, I’m heavily inspired by modern hip hop, and I’ve most likely injected some of that subconsciously into this song with the 808’s and darker synth melodies,” Lee explains of the track’s sonic influences. “To me, ‘Jealousy’ is a nod toward how far I’ve come as a songwriter and producer.”

Listen to Jacob Lee’s New Single ‘Jealousy’ Below

[embedded content]

Elaborating on its lyrical themes, Lee describes ‘Jealousy’ as “probably the most forward” of his releases. “Usually my songs lean more toward philosophical, reflective and contemplative topics. This song, however, is egotistical and self-centred,” he explains.

“When writing, I often like to paint pictures of relatable archetypes. The person in this song honestly couldn’t care less about the feelings of others, and is only thinking of himself and his own lustful interests – which, if we’re real, is a pretty common archetype in modern society.”

‘Jealousy’ marks Lee’s third single this year, following on from ‘Drift’ and ‘Break My Heart Again’, which arrived in March. He’s currently readying his third studio album, Lowly Lyricist, the follow-up to 2019’s Philosophy and 2020’s Conscience. “Jealousy… feels like the perfect sonic evolution to my sound so far, and I’ve been indirectly preparing my audience for it for a while.”

Further Reading

PREMIERE: BoysnLove Compel and Confront with ‘Honeymoon Diver’

PREMIERE: Danika Embraces Moving On With ‘Coolshit Bullshit’

PREMIERE: Hein Cooper and Lawson Hull Combat Anxiety with ‘Maze’