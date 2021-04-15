PREMIERE: Listen To Pretty Uglys’ Buzzy New EP ‘Party Friends’

Perth-via-Busselton trio Pretty Uglys make punchy, surf-tinged rock that’s equally as introspective as it is raucous. They first burst onto the scene with 2018 EP Beach for Free and have been steadily making a name for themselves, performing with a slew of bands from the same musical crop such as Ruby Fields, Pist Idiots and Spacey Jane.

Their new EP Party Friends, which we’re premiering here at Music Feeds before it officially arrives tomorrow, is a mixed bag of songs they’ve been performing live for some time. You can tell these songs have been crafted with that environment in mind – there’s an energy that radiates from each track, even as they oscillate between anthemic, singalong punk bangers and slow-burners with heavier lyrical content.

After demoing songs in their rehearsal space, Party Friends was then recorded with producer Tristan Sturmer at Sumo Studios Perth. There’s a polish to these songs that really helps them pop without taking away any of their spark – present, driving rhythms underscoring jangly guitars and the slacker-grunge vocals of frontman Jaxon Alp.

“[It] feels epic to get this release into the world, collectively putting together these tracks in a way that helps solidify our own sound direction from over the past 12 months at least,” the band say.

Listen to Party Friends below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>