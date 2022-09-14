PREMIERE: Little Guilt Harness Dream-Pop On Debut EP, ‘I Do Everything Around The House’

Perth quintet Little Guilt will release their debut EP, I Do Everything Around The House, on Thursday, 15th September. Music Feeds is premiering the EP today. The five-track release centres on the group’s indie dream-pop sensibilities, showcasing luscious instrumentation and smooth vocals.

Little Guilt formed a couple of years ago and began sharing music with the public twelve months ago. The band’s early singles, ‘Old’, ‘Mum’s Advice’, and ‘Slow Burn’, offered insight into their musical direction, which is inspired by the likes of Middle Kids, Stella Donnelly, and Angus & Julia Stone.

Little Guilt – I Do Everything Around The House

Although none of the aforementioned singles appear on I Do Everything Around The House, the band released a music video for the track ‘Nowhere’ at the end of August 2022. The EP’s five tracks illustrate the band’s stylistic versatility, something exemplified by keyboardist Lachlan “Mop” Thompson’s lead vocal turn on ‘Tasty Lies’.

“This EP is super special to us, as we’ve tried going down a slightly different path with our music by chucking Mop in the deep end to sing,” the group said in a statement. “When Ella had Covid, he rescued the day for guide vocals and stole the whole song because of how great it sounded. We are all huge Angus and Julia Stone fans and we intend to use Mop’s vocals more from now on.”

The title of the EP arose in a conversation between lead vocalist Ella Melton and her boyfriend. The group have said that the EP and its title are somewhat inspired by the notions of sticking up for yourself and knowing your self worth. “Confidence is something we lack from time to time, so the name of this EP is a reflection on how we felt over these past few months while recording it and it holds a lot of meaning to us,” they said.

Little Guilt will launch I Do Everything Around The House with a pair of shows in Western Australia in September and October. Full details are available below.

Little Guilt EP Launch Shows

Saturday, 17th September – The Aardvark, Fremantle, WA (Tickets)

Friday, 14th October – The Sewing Room, Perth, WA (Tickets)

