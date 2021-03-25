PREMIERE: LT Shines On Dream Pop Gem ‘Hold Ya’

Queensland singer-songwriter LT (who up until recently performed under her real name, Leanne Tennant) makes lush, warm indie-pop that’s as thoughtful and considered as it is immediate and infectious – cuts like ‘Record Stores’ and ‘Till the Sun Dies’ from her 2020 album Happiness Is… are prime examples.

Her new single ‘Hold Ya’ – which we’re premiering here at Music Feeds before it officially drops on Tuesday, 30th March – is no exception. A textural yet melodic dream-pop track that builds around LT’s sugary vocals, it’s ornamented with some glorious brass and understated but effective guitars.

“Hold Ya was written during a pretty turbulent time. It’s a story about two people in love, however through the struggles they’ve endured they begin to drift apart,” the songwriter explains.

“Neither of them want to leave, but both of them are desperately seeking reassurance that the other wants them to in fact stay and it turns out they both do.”

While ‘Hold Ya’ is yet to be officially released, it’s already earned acclaim – with LT placing as a semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition and a finalist in the Queensland Music Awards. The track is also part of a new Slow Down Songs campaign in which 10 Queensland acts have donated a song to a Spotify campaign addressing road safety outside schools.

Listen to ‘Hold Ya’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>