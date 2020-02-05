PREMIERE: Mama Kin Spender Walk The Talk In Dancey ‘Eye Of The Storm’ Video

FeaturesWritten by Laura English on February 6, 2020

Mama Kin Spender have blessed us today with the premiere of their new film clip for ‘Eye Of The Storm’ and it’s a gooden.

‘Eye Of The Storm’ is the second single to come from their upcoming EP Are You Listening?. The song itself is this hook-ridden, 60s-reminiscent tune with crazy fun vocals.

Mama Kin Spender carry that vibe through to the video, which features brilliant choreography that’s matched perfectly to the beat and hooks throughout the song. Plus, the dancing is actually ace.

On the video, Mama Kin Spender say, “We both have always wanted to make a dance video and decided it was time to walk our talk. We didn’t realise that walking the talk would be quite as intense.

“Suffice to say we both have a renewed level of respect for choreography and music videos with dancing! We were lucky to work with our dear friend and long-time collaborator Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore who is both a talented director and choreographer.

“Shot in a 5-hour window entirely on a very fancy looking drone at the Ashmore Maze in Main Ridge just up the road from where Tommy lives.”

‘Eye Of The Storm’ is out tomorrow. For now, you can enjoy it in all its choreographed glory below.

The duo are also set to embark on a national tour, kicking off this Sunday. Check out all the dates below.

[embedded content]

Mama Kin Spender National Tour Dates

Tickets on sale now

Sunday, 9th February

St Kilda Festival, St Kilda

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 14th February

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 15th February

Riverboats Festival, Echuca

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 27th February

The Vanguard, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 28th February

Inland Sea Of Sound Festival, Mount Panorama

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 12th March

Brunswick Music Festival, Brunswick

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 13th March

Blue Mountains Music Festival, Katoomba

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 28th March

The Peninsula Picnic, Mornington

Tickets: Official Website