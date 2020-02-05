PREMIERE: Mama Kin Spender Walk The Talk In Dancey ‘Eye Of The Storm’ Video

FeaturesWritten by Laura English on February 6, 2020
Mama Kin Spender have blessed us today with the premiere of their new film clip for ‘Eye Of The Storm’ and it’s a gooden.
‘Eye Of The Storm’ is the second single to come from their upcoming EP Are You Listening?. The song itself is this hook-ridden, 60s-reminiscent tune with crazy fun vocals.
Mama Kin Spender carry that vibe through to the video, which features brilliant choreography that’s matched perfectly to the beat and hooks throughout the song. Plus, the dancing is actually ace.
On the video, Mama Kin Spender say, “We both have always wanted to make a dance video and decided it was time to walk our talk. We didn’t realise that walking the talk would be quite as intense.
“Suffice to say we both have a renewed level of respect for choreography and music videos with dancing! We were lucky to work with our dear friend and long-time collaborator Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore who is both a talented director and choreographer.
“Shot in a 5-hour window entirely on a very fancy looking drone at the Ashmore Maze in Main Ridge just up the road from where Tommy lives.”
‘Eye Of The Storm’ is out tomorrow. For now, you can enjoy it in all its choreographed glory below.
The duo are also set to embark on a national tour, kicking off this Sunday. Check out all the dates below.
Mama Kin Spender National Tour Dates
Tickets on sale now
Sunday, 9th February
St Kilda Festival, St Kilda
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 14th February
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 15th February
Riverboats Festival, Echuca
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 27th February
The Vanguard, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 28th February
Inland Sea Of Sound Festival, Mount Panorama
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 12th March
Brunswick Music Festival, Brunswick
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 13th March
Blue Mountains Music Festival, Katoomba
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 28th March
The Peninsula Picnic, Mornington
Tickets: Official Website