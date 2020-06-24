PREMIERE: Marvell Share Raucous New Single ’19 Homes’

Sydney five-piece Marvell play the kind of good ol’, fire-bellied indie rock that’s reminiscent of Aha Shake Heartbreak-era Kings of Leon or The Delta Riggs, all fuzzed-out guitars, driving rhythms and hollering vocals.

On latest single ’19 Homes’, which we’re premiering here at Music Feeds today, the band distill those influences into a raucous, energetic rocker anchored around the full-throated vocals and guitars of brothers Max and Tom Marvell. It’s a whole lot of fun and hits the sweet spot for this kind of music that’s passionate without being saccharin.

Recorded at Red Moon Studios with producer Jan Skubiszewski (John Butler, Dan Sultan), ’19 Homes’ is the second single from the band this year, following up previous single ‘Brainwash’ back in March.

Formed back in 2015, Marvell have released a steady stream of music over the past few years and regularly performed live, supporting the likes of Winston Surfshirt, The Delta Riggs, Mental As Anything and Polish Club.

Stream ’19 Homes’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>