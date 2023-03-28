PREMIERE: Mega Fäuna Sign to Blossom Rot and Tease Debut EP with ‘Desire Lines’

Sydney/Eora indie supergroup Mega Fäuna will release their debut EP later in 2023. ‘Desire Lines’ is the first single from the to-be-announced release, and the track’s music video is premiering on Music Feeds ahead of its official release on Friday, 31st March.

Coinciding with the new single, Mega Fäuna have signed with Sydney/Melbourne-based indie label Blossom Rot Records. The label is run by Sophie McComish (Body Type, Classic) and Nathalie Pavlovic (Dianas, Snowy Band). Mega Fäuna joins a roster that includes Classic, Dianas, Sweetie, Sunny Morris and Tired Girl. The label is promising more artist signings as 2023 charges ahead.

Mega Fäuna – ‘Desire Lines’ (Official Video)

[embedded content]

Mega Fäuna shares members with some of Sydney’s most compelling contemporary guitar bands. Guitarist Lily Keenan and bass player Lucy Warriner are both members of Sweetie; drummer Tess Wilkin plays in The Buoys; keyboardist Ellen Fitzgibbon is part of the Skeleten live band; and Wilkin and vocalist Freyja Fox previously performed in Rochelle Rochelles.

Fox told Music Feeds that ‘Desire Lines’ was inspired by a camping trip she took over the 2021/22 summer holidays. “I had been going through a tough time in learning how to grieve a friend and feeling pretty anxious about the state of the world,” Fox said.

What was supposed to be a four-day trip turned into a three-week adventure through various parts of rural NSW. “Despite the rain, rising Covid cases, and the struggle that was simmering within, connecting with nature rebuilt something in me and set me back on the track to myself,” said Fox.

The rich alt-pop melodies of ‘Desire Lines’ are reminiscent of Mega Fäuna’s earlier releases, ‘Jacaranda’ and ‘Romance Left for Bread’. But the song’s wistful tenor is indicative of the EP to come.

“This EP is a bit of a new direction for Mega Fäuna,” said Fox. “The themes are influenced by what it felt like to travel through this melancholy phase and that feeling has trickled out into the sound.”

Keep up to date with Mega Fäuna here and Blossom Rot Records here.

