PREMIERE: Melbourne Band Mylk Are Here To Serenade You Into An Alt-Rock Dream With ‘Snooze’

Melbourne band Mylk have been steadily making a name for themselves since their formation in 2017, and their latest offering ‘Snooze’ is a dreamy cementing of the fact that they’re not a band to ignore.

With frontman Nathaniel Peacock’s incredibly rich and soulful voice front and centre, ‘Snooze’ is an anthem for those of us (ie. all of us) who refuse to accept the reality of our alarms going off.

“Have you ever continually pressed the snooze button on your alarm in the morning? This song is about that,” the band tells Music Feeds. “Except hopefully it gives people a feeling of joy, rather than the dread of having to get up in the morning.”

The release of ‘Snooze’ follows their 2019 track ‘Not My Fault, which Music Feeds described as an “undeniably catchy track will take you on a journey through colloquially jangly guitars, a story-driven vocal line and a group dynamic that cohesively ties everything together.”

Listen to ‘Snooze’ below. The track will be released this Friday, July 17th.

