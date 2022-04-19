PREMIERE: Melbourne Rock Band Jurassic Deliver The Hooks On ‘Seeker’

Melbourne quartet Jurassic will release their new single, ‘Seeker’, this Wednesday, 20th April. We’re premiering it on Music Feeds.

‘Seeker’ arrives alongside the announcement of the band’s upcoming debut EP, Stolen Time. The EP is due out on Tuesday, 10th May. The Melbourne foursome’s debut EP follows a few years of singles – such as 2019’s ‘Tar and Smoke’ and ‘Found My Way’ and last year’s ‘Left Low’ and ‘Stolen Time’ – that saw Jurassic build a following around the country.

Both ‘Tar and Smoke’ and Jurassic’s most recent single, January 2022’s ‘Consider’, earned triple j airtime. Of the latter, triple j’s Declan Byrne said, “someone threw a bit of extra chilli oil in this one from jurassic and i’m liking the heat!”

‘Seeker’ is one of the more melodic entries in the band’s repertoire. “Seeker is inspired by dealing with mental and physical health issues,” said vocalist and guitarist Robbie Jamieson. “It’s about self acceptance and embracing all parts of yourself; even the challenging ones.”

Jamieson adds, “I know it sounds deep, but the reality is I wrote the chorus when I was driving to pick up some Noodle Box for dinner! I reckon driving is one of the best times to come up with ideas. Also whilst eating noodles. They help too.”

Stolen Time was recorded gradually over the last couple of years. “We had plenty of time in between studio sessions to hone in and perfect our parts,” said Jamieson. The record’s 10th May release date couldn’t come soon enough for the band members. “We’re beyond excited to share this collection of songs with the world,” said drummer Jakob Nicolandos.

Listen to ‘Seeker’ below ahead of its official release this Wednesday.