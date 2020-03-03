PREMIERE: Melbourne (Via Singapore) Chillwaver Houg Unveils Stunning Debut EP ‘The Oscillation Scene’

FeaturesWritten by Emmy Mack on March 3, 2020

After a wave of fanfare for his previous singles ‘ICBM’ and ‘Boy’, Singapore-born, Melbourne-based chillwave artist Houg is about to unveil his debut EP The Oscillation Scene and we’ve got your exclusive premiere right here!

Written and produced by the artist himself, The Oscillation Scene is six expressive tracks filled with intricate instrumentation and lush soundscapes.

“Each song holds a story that hopefully the listeners can resonate with, whether it be through the aspects of coming to terms with one’s own identify, recognising one’s own physical or psychological health or even understanding what art means to each and every one of us,” the artist, who relocated from Singapore to Melbourne in 2019, explains.

“The fickle minded thing that we call life, tends to throw good and bad things our way in almost a rhythmic fashion. In a way, it is that life that works as an ‘Oscillation Scene’.”

On making the big move down under, Houg adds: “I’m here because it’s a culture I can relate to, and a community that appreciates my music. Sacrifices have been made along the way, which come with any impassioned pursuit, and they’ve had a significant impact on my emotional and physical wellbeing. These stories are very much a part of my music.”

Houg’s debut EP The Oscillation Scene is out this Friday, 7th March.

Stream it ahead of release — and watch the official music video for ‘Boy’ — below.

