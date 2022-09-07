PREMIERE: Merinda Dias-Jayasinha Makes a Delicate Debut With ‘How We See’

‘How We See’ is the debut solo single from acclaimed creative artist and contemporary jazz vocalist Merinda Dias-Jayasinha. We’re premiering the sparse, delicate composition on Music Feeds ahead of its official arrival this Friday, 9th September.

Eclectic and ethereal, ‘How We See’ is taken from Dias-Jayasinha’s forthcoming album, Sense. The lead track is a modern love song that is as contemporary as it is faithful to classic songwriting principles, pairing spacious production with elegant and inventive jazz sensibilities.

Merinda Dias-Jayasinha – ‘How We See’

Born and raised in Meanjin with Sri Lankan/Australian heritage, Dias-Jayasinha has spent a number of years working with various ensembles and choral projects, including co-leading the trio Strong Cotton Socks, the chamber quartet Meridians, and serving as a member of esteemed vocalist Gian Slater’s Invenio Singers.

For her debut solo single, Dias-Jayasinha worked with long time collaborators Niran Dasika (trumpet), Matt Hoyne (guitar) and Helen Svoboda (double bass). The contributions from Dasika, Hoyne and Svoboda allow the track to slowly unfold into an immersive work of heartfelt and emotive songcraft, guided by Dias-Jayasinha’s powerful voice.

“The person about whom this song is written expanded my notions of what relationships could be and how at ease I could feel with myself when perceived closely by another human,” Dias-Jayasinha explained in a statement.

Vocalist and collaborator Gian Slater echoed this sentiment, describing the world that Dias-Jayasinha creates with ‘How We See’ as “all at once, vulnerable, and self-assured”. Slater added, “The pillar of Merinda’s disarmingly unwavering voice allows for a gorgeous texture of sound and silence from her beautiful ensemble, with every choice adding to the imagery and intimacy of the song.”

