PREMIERE: Michael Dunstan’s ‘Smoulder Or Ignite’ Offers Introspective Campfire Folk

FeaturesWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 13, 2020

Western Australian singer-songwriter Michael Dunstan makes thoughtful, warm folk music that at once feels universal and intimate.

His latest single, ‘Smoulder or Ignite’, is a lush campfire meditation on the unpredictable passage of time, and the inevitable change in relationships that the future brings.

Dunstan says the song is “akin to a rainbow after a storm,” adding that it’s “an optimistic outlook on an unexpected turn of events which lead to the un-avoidable end to a relationship between myself and a dearly loved one.”

“When the circumstances are so far out of each other’s control, I guess all you can do is treasure a little hope that something magically aligns and you’ll get to see that person just one more time. In the meantime however, it’s reassuring to remember that love can be found all around us, and in ourselves, not just in that one special person alone.”

‘Smoulder or Ignite’ is an insight into Dunstan’s upcoming debut album In the Grand Scheme, which is scheduled for release Friday, 28th February.

To coincide with the new single, Dunstan has announced an extensive national tour kicking off in February which will see him perform with a three-piece band for the first time. $1 per ticket sold will be going to Happy Monday, the mission of friend and touring member Daniel Hedley, who is riding 6500kms from Brisbane to Perth on a penny farthing, with the aim of raising $1 million for mental health organisations like Beyond Blue and Headspace.

Listen to ‘Smoulder or Ignite’ and check out tour dates below. Tickets for all shows are available here.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

Michael Dunstan ‘In the Grand Scheme’ Australian Tour 2020

Thursday, 27th February

Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Friday, 28th February

Link Theatre, Northam

Saturday, 29th February

Cannery Arts Centre, Esperance

Wednesday, 4th March

Beer Garden Brewing, Port Lioncoln

Thursday, 5th March

Jive Bar, Adelaide

Thursday, 12th March

Northcote Social Club, Northcote

Friday, 13th March

The Boardwalk, Bendigo

Saturday, 14th March

Macedon Ranges Music Festival, Gisborne

Thursday, 2nd April

The Factory Floor, Sydney

Friday, 3rd April

The Baroque Room, Carrington Hotel, Katoomba

Saturday, 18th April

Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay

Friday, 24th April

Solbar, Maroochydore

Saturday, 25th April

Milk Factory Kitchen and Bar, Brisbane

Wednesday, 13th May

The Basement, Canberra