PREMIERE: Michael Dunstan’s ‘Smoulder Or Ignite’ Offers Introspective Campfire Folk

FeaturesWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 13, 2020
Western Australian singer-songwriter Michael Dunstan makes thoughtful, warm folk music that at once feels universal and intimate.
His latest single, ‘Smoulder or Ignite’, is a lush campfire meditation on the unpredictable passage of time, and the inevitable change in relationships that the future brings.
Dunstan says the song is “akin to a rainbow after a storm,” adding that it’s “an optimistic outlook on an unexpected turn of events which lead to the un-avoidable end to a relationship between myself and a dearly loved one.”
“When the circumstances are so far out of each other’s control, I guess all you can do is treasure a little hope that something magically aligns and you’ll get to see that person just one more time. In the meantime however, it’s reassuring to remember that love can be found all around us, and in ourselves, not just in that one special person alone.”
‘Smoulder or Ignite’ is an insight into Dunstan’s upcoming debut album In the Grand Scheme, which is scheduled for release Friday, 28th February.
To coincide with the new single, Dunstan has announced an extensive national tour kicking off in February which will see him perform with a three-piece band for the first time. $1 per ticket sold will be going to Happy Monday, the mission of friend and touring member Daniel Hedley, who is riding 6500kms from Brisbane to Perth on a penny farthing, with the aim of raising $1 million for mental health organisations like Beyond Blue and Headspace.
Listen to ‘Smoulder or Ignite’ and check out tour dates below. Tickets for all shows are available here.
Michael Dunstan ‘In the Grand Scheme’ Australian Tour 2020
Thursday, 27th February
Rosemount Hotel, Perth
Friday, 28th February
Link Theatre, Northam
Saturday, 29th February
Cannery Arts Centre, Esperance
Wednesday, 4th March
Beer Garden Brewing, Port Lioncoln
Thursday, 5th March
Jive Bar, Adelaide
Thursday, 12th March
Northcote Social Club, Northcote
Friday, 13th March
The Boardwalk, Bendigo
Saturday, 14th March
Macedon Ranges Music Festival, Gisborne
Thursday, 2nd April
The Factory Floor, Sydney
Friday, 3rd April
The Baroque Room, Carrington Hotel, Katoomba
Saturday, 18th April
Byron Bay Brewery, Byron Bay
Friday, 24th April
Solbar, Maroochydore
Saturday, 25th April
Milk Factory Kitchen and Bar, Brisbane
Wednesday, 13th May
The Basement, Canberra