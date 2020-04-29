PREMIERE: Mindchatter Meditates On Nightlife And Loneliness With ‘Scared To Go Home’

FeaturesWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 29, 2020

New York producer Mindchatter’s latest single ‘Scared to Go Home’ is a entrancing slice of chilled out electronica in the same lane as Jamie xx or Bonobo. Above the swirling synths and laid-back percussion, however, the producer – real name Bryce Connolly – croons about the disconnection that can be felt in a room full of people dancing, the loneliness that can lie just underneath the surface at the happening club.

Connolly says the song was inspired by a night out at a trendy NYC club filled with way too many people. “Trying to connect with others through alcohol, strobe lights and aggressive music can be incredibly depressing at times. I’ve always wanted to capture that feeling because I think it’s one we’ve all felt but rarely talk about.”

Now, Connolly has shared a visualiser to go along with ‘Scared to Go Home’, created by digital artist Kay. It’s Greco-Roman meets Bauhaus, abstractly capturing the track’s message.

“One scene takes you through an endless room with figures dancing by themselves on walls and ceilings to convey a feeling of being trapped in a nightclub,” says Connolly. “There’s also a lot of Roman statue imagery which is an extension of a visual motif I use in my release artwork and my stage graphics.”

Connolly says coronavirus hasn’t altered his creative process much, with the producer set to drop his debut album as Mindchatter in the coming months.

“I’m used to spending a lot of time alone and inside, so my day to day hasn’t changed as much as most people, and I haven’t noticed much of an impact on my music yet,” he explains. “My creativity and rate at which I finish songs is always in flux because I’m constantly experimenting.”

Check out the visualiser for ‘Scared to Go Home’ below.