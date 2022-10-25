PREMIERE: Nancy and the Jam Fancys Deliver Acid-Fired Post-Punk Single ‘Run’

Moruya punk quintet Nancy and the Jam Fancys showcase their post-punk sensibilities on their latest track, ‘Run’. The single is officially released on Thursday, 27th October via Endless Recordings. Music Feeds is premiering the track and its music video today.

Nancy and the Jam Fancys introduced themselves with a couple of singles in 2021. The fivesome have spent much of the past 18 months honing their sound at their HQ on the south coast of New South Wales. Their previous release, ‘Carmen Electra’, came out in August.

Nancy and the Jam Fancys – ‘Run’

[embedded content]

‘Run’ is a testament to Nancy and the Jam Fancys’ myriad influences, buoyed by the haunting vocals of Lewis Griffin and spiky, angular instrumentation that’s reminiscent of vintage post-punk. According to the group, the song chronicles Griffin’s life after leaving home in Moruya at age 16 to hitch his way to Melbourne, and the new influences and experiences that followed.

The accompanying visual for ‘Run’ is mostly a moody performance video from the group. Bathed in red light, the clip aims to contextualise the inspirations behind the song, with the group describing the track as akin to “an acid-fired, BDSM ‘Mrs Robinson.’”

“The clip was shot by Brett’s girlfriend, Jess, at their house on a Friday night,” the group said. “Turns out you can achieve a lot with four sunset lamps, four frozen pizzas and four hours. Cheers Jodie for coming over to play dress up.”

Nancy and the Jam Fancys have been making an impression nationally in recent months, performing shows with prominent names such as Pist Idiots, the Hard-Ons, and Jebediah.

Further Reading

PREMIERE: Listen to Georgie Neilsen’s ‘Eyes Wide Open’ Ahead of Her Debut EP Arriving Next Month

Love Letter To A Record: Alex Cameron On Jack Ladder’s ‘Hurtsville’

Bad//Dreems Release New Single ‘Jack’, Launch ‘Hoo-Ha!’ Podcast