PREMIERE: Nuria Owns Her Complexities On ‘Fucking Your Style’

Tasmanian singer-songwriter Nuria is back with the single ‘Fucking Your Style’, following the artist’s June release, ‘Graffiti’. We’re premiering the powerful piece of simmering indie pop ahead of its official release on Wednesday, 14th September.

Nuria’s musical journey has been unfolding for several years, spurred on by her formative affection for Norah Jones, Missy Higgins, and Regina Spektor. She released her debut album in 2014 under the name Anna Maynard, before adopting the Nuria moniker in 2020 and sharing the albums Alive and Silver albums in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Nuria – ‘Fucking Your Style’

‘Fucking Your Style’ is the latest example of Nuria’s artistic reinvention, working with producer Sam Phay to fully realise a track that has been in the works for some time. Channelling inspiration from artists such as Lorde, Lily Allen, and G Flip, ‘Fucking Your Style’ combines indie pop and electronic elements as it celebrates self-awareness and finding peace in oneself.

“This is a song about owning my complexities,” Nuria said in a statement. “I’ve spent years beating myself up for feeling ‘a little bit fucked up’ and living apologetically with that baggage.

“‘Fucking Your Style’ is a song I wrote when I had that feeling in a big way and I was done with it. I finally thought, ‘Fuck this, this is the way I am, and you can take it or leave it but I’m going to stop apologising for it now – I’m not going to be anyone’s liability’. It was a totally liberating and empowering song to write and I still feel that way when I play it.”

‘Fucking Your Style’ is out on Wednesday, 14th September. Listen above.

